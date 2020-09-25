MOST REVEREND BISHOP SCHNEIDER: SINCE VATICAN II, THE MAJORITY OF CATHOLICS HAVE FALLEN AWAY

Since Second Vatican Council, the Church has been Protestantised and the

big majority of Catholics have abandoned the Faith, Bishop Athanasius

Schneider told Gloria.tv, stressing that only a minority of Catholics has

remained faithful in the face of the present disorientation in the

Church. This minority sought Mass in spring despite the Coronavirus

curfew. Schneider hopes for a future of the Church, which will come about

in small congregations which practice the true faith and liturgy. He

points out that in every major Church crisis only a minority has carried

the faith through.

2-Apostasy of Bishops Is Global Phenomenon

According to Schneider, it has become a “general phenomenon” that the

bishops do not fulfill their tasks in many areas. This crisis of

leadership did not start yesterday, but has been developing since Vatican

II. With the Council, the bishops turned to worldly matters, for which

they have no competence, Schneider explains. He describes this

overemphasis on worldly affairs as a “betrayal of the Gospel”.

3-The Church Precedes the Pope – but Will She Survive Him?

Schneider notes that for an unbeliever observing the Church from outside,

the Church looks like an NGO for worldly concerns and environmental

protection. He explains that in some periods of church history, the popes

or bishops – or now bishops’ conferences – have been preventing access to

the pure sources of faith. Surprisingly, Schneider considers the current

crisis a temporary phenomenon which, he says, “will certainly end”. He

stresses that the Church cannot be reduced to the person of a pope or a

bishop. Quote: “The Church is bigger and older than an individual pope

and the pope himself has received the Faith from the Church which thus

precedes him.

4-Pachamama Cult Is A Consequence of Assisi Meetings

For Schneider, the Pachamama cult in the Vatican was prepared by John

Paul II’s interreligious meetings in Assisi and elsewhere, but – quote –

“not in the blatant form as it happened with the Pachamama cult.”

Schneider says that never before in Church history has worshipping an

idol taken place in the presence of a pope. However, he admits that the

Assisi gatherings accustomed the faithful to the idea that all religions

were on the same level. For Schneider this as a false doctrine directed

against the First Commandment and the Gospel. Quote: “Christ is the only

way. All other religions are false.” For Schneider, the Assisi meetings

were a great slump which prepared the ground for the – quote – “terrible,

terrible event of the Pachamama worship in the Vatican”. Schneider sees

Pachamama as “a logical consequence” of Assisi.

5-“God Does Not Want False Religions”

Contrary to the text of Francis’ Abu Dhabi Document, Schneider explains

that the other religions are “not willed by God”. God allows the other

religions as well as the sins of mankind. Quote: “It is not His will that

we sin. It is not His will that there be Islam, Buddhism and idolatry.”