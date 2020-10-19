Wearing a veil in the church a woman is not drawing attention to herself or makes herself stand out from the rest of the congregation. She is referring all attentions to God.

Wearing a veil in the church a woman is not showing how holy she is but to show how holy God is.

Wearing a veil in the church is not prideful or vanity but it is an act of humility for a woman to show God her greatest reverence.

Wearing a veil is a sign to recognize the holy presence of God in the church and to acknowledge His majesty and glory.

Wearing a veil is to show the gentle and elegant love for Jesus when receiving Him in Holy Communion, as the laced veil is both gentle and elegant.

Wearing a veil to honour Jesus reminds a woman of her femininity and dignity.

Wearing a veil to honour Jesus reminds a woman of her purity and chastity.

Wearing a veil to honour Jesus reminds a woman to dress modestly, not only in the church but in all occasions.

Wearing a veil can become an act of courage and fortitude in some parishes where no woman is wearing a veil. A woman may need great courage to dare to be different in doing the right thing.

Wearing a veil to Mass is a great act to console Jesus as Jesus had once told a visionary that a woman who wears a veil while receiving Him gives Him great consolation. She is like Veronica wiping His holy face with her veil.