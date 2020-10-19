WEARING A VEIL IN THE CHURCH.

0
Written by God's love & Saving Souls.

Wearing a veil in the church a woman is not drawing attention to herself or makes herself stand out from the rest of the congregation. She is referring all attentions to God.

Wearing a veil in the church a woman is not showing how holy she is but to show how holy God is.

Wearing a veil in the church is not prideful or vanity but it is an act of humility for a woman to show God her greatest reverence.

Wearing a veil is a sign to recognize the holy presence of God in the church and to acknowledge His majesty and glory.

Wearing a veil is to show the gentle and elegant love for Jesus when receiving Him in Holy Communion, as the laced veil is both gentle and elegant.

Wearing a veil to honour Jesus reminds a woman of her femininity and dignity.

Wearing a veil to honour Jesus reminds a woman of her purity and chastity.

Wearing a veil to honour Jesus reminds a woman to dress modestly, not only in the church but in all occasions.

Wearing a veil can become an act of courage and fortitude in some parishes where no woman is wearing a veil. A woman may need great courage to dare to be different in doing the right thing.

Wearing a veil to Mass is a great act to console Jesus as Jesus had once told a visionary that a woman who wears a veil while receiving Him gives Him great consolation. She is like Veronica wiping His holy face with her veil.

اترك تعليقًا

إملأ الحقول أدناه بالمعلومات المناسبة أو إضغط على إحدى الأيقونات لتسجيل الدخول:

Gravatar
شعار ووردبريس.كوم

أنت تعلق بإستخدام حساب WordPress.com. تسجيل خروج   /  تغيير )

Google photo

أنت تعلق بإستخدام حساب Google. تسجيل خروج   /  تغيير )

صورة تويتر

أنت تعلق بإستخدام حساب Twitter. تسجيل خروج   /  تغيير )

Facebook photo

أنت تعلق بإستخدام حساب Facebook. تسجيل خروج   /  تغيير )

إلغاء

Connecting to %s