Archbishop Viganò: This Is The “Rehearsal For The Kingdom Of The Antichrist”

Up until the Council or – “to be indulgent” – up until Francis, profanations and sacrileges were carried out by the Church’s external enemies, Archbishop Viganò believes. Since then, the scandals have seen the “active involvement” of the “highest levels of the Hierarchy,” he told LifeSiteNews.com (December 22). Referring to the Pachamama cult during the […]

Archbishop Viganò repeated his unlikely suspicion that Francis was elected because of the “Saint Gallen Mafia” and that Benedict’s resignation was provoked. In a November 21 statement he sees a “criminal agreement” between the “deep church” and the “deep state.” He believes they collaborated in Benedict XVI’s resignation and President Trump’s election defeat and notices […]

Fr. Altman Admonishes Bishops for Abandoning Their Flock. He talks about Fr. Pio of Pieltrecina and the three days of Darkness along with the three day our Lord Jesus spent in the tomb for 3 days when he died. He speaks on how Bishops dared to close the churches on solemn festivities and are not […]

According to Bishop Viganò, Bergoglio triesto push Catholic cardinals and bishopsto sever communion with him resultingin the expulsion of Catholics “who wantto remain faithful”. By endorsing homosex unions, Francis wants “toprovoke a schism” as he has already attemptedto do with Amoris Laetitia, the death penalty, theAmazon Synod, Pachamama, and the Abu DhabiDeclaration, Archbishop Carlo Maria […]

Wearing a veil in the church a woman is not drawing attention to herself or makes herself stand out from the rest of the congregation. She is referring all attentions to God. Wearing a veil in the church a woman is not showing how holy she is but to show how holy God is. Wearing […]

A cursory reading of’ Fratelli tutti shows that it was written by a Mason, not by the [former] “Vicar of Christ,” Archbishop Viganò writes on AldoMariaValli.it (October 4). For Viganò the encyclical is inspired by a “vague deism and philanthropism” that has “nothing Catholic about it.” He singles out Francis’ claim that Saint Francis (+1226) […]

Since Second Vatican Council, the Church has been Protestantised and the big majority of Catholics have abandoned the Faith, Bishop Athanasius Schneider told Gloria.tv, stressing that only a minority of Catholics has remained faithful in the face of the present disorientation in the Church. This minority sought Mass in spring despite the Coronavirus curfew. Schneider […]

Faith. He praises the Society of Saint Pius X for having carried forward the flame of Tradition, “Its priests have been a healthy thorn in the side for the hierarchy.” Catholics may not abandon the Church because she has been invaded by “heretics and fornicators,” Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò wrote in a September 1 letter […]